Star of the Week: Leevi Hakusembe Secondary School

Our Star of the Week goes to Leevi Hakusembe Secondary School in the Kavango West Region for donating 68 beds to the Satotwa Primary School hostel in the same region.

Leevi Hakusembe Secondary School’s Principal Alexander Kudhumo told Nampa he got to know the needs of the school through a television broadcast and engaged his staff and learners from the basic prevocational section to repair some of the broken beds from their hostel to donate it to the school.

“The story touched my heart so I contacted our education director to assist with some transport to take the beds to the school,” said Kudhumo.

This is not the first time Satotwa Primary School is receiving donations, New Era early last month reported a handsome donation from Kasipecho Investment Fishing Company consisting of food, utensils and beddings to about 100 leaners residing at Satotwa hostel. Kasipecho's donation cost N$25 000 in total.

Satotwa is a government school that was inaugurated in 1990 and currently accommodates 94 pupils of which 68 are in the hostel.

2019-10-11 07:45:10 16 hours ago