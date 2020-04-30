  • April 30th, 2020



Star of the Week - Ministry of Finance and the Social Security Commission (SSC)

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
Our Star of the Week is the Ministry of Finance and the Social Security Commission (SSC) that each availed N$400 million and N$253 million respectively to the National Employment and Salary Scheme as part of Covid-19 relief measures that will go towards saving thousands of jobs.
The hardest-hit industries in the aviation, tourism and construction sectors will benefit from this praiseworthy relief initiated by the Ministry of Finance and the Social Security Commission.
This initiative will save jobs and minimize the impact of the pandemic on employment. At this time of unprecedented crisis government ministries and the private sector should work hand in glove.


