Star of the Week - Namibians from all walks of life

Our Star of the Week goes to Namibians from all walks of life, including government ministries, offices and agencies, corporates, businesses and organisations that went all out and contributed in a time of need to the fire victims of Twaloloka. You have proven that humanity is still alive. Keep it up!

2020-07-31 08:58:58 | 20 hours ago