Star of the Week: Oshana Director of Education, Hileni Amukana and her team

Our Star of the Week is the Oshana Director of Education, Hileni Amukana and her team for taking drastic cost-cutting measures by grounding the directorate’s fleet of vehicle leaving only one out of 28 to operate. There has been a public outcry over the misuse and mishandling of government vehicles across the country bleeding the treasury. Amukana in her efforts to cut cost last week took a bold decision and directed that all of the directorate 28 vehicles in the region be grounded until further notice.

She also directed among others that monthly airtime for management cadres and staff members below management be stop until further notice. Last month, Amukana and her team took another bold decision and ordered the shutting down of Bin Six Vocational Training School, an improperly registered private school. She ordered the school to cease its operations until it is properly registered. The school has been operational since last year taking in learners from grades 0-7.

2019-07-05 09:24:28 8 hours ago