  • January 2nd, 2019
Star of the Week: President Hage Geingob

Albertina Nakale   Focus   Khomas
2 months ago
808
0

Our Star of the Week is President Hage Geingob for his directives to the relevant authorities to implement laws prohibiting illegal fencing in various communal areas without further delay. Geingob also directed the ministries of land and agriculture to ensure all government resettlement farms are made productive in order to help among others, boost food production in Namibia and so that they could create much needed jobs. Geingob says the full land resettlement list should be made public, and that northern farmers must get market access for their produce that currently has a very limited market.
 


Albertina Nakale
2018-10-12 09:11:10 2 months ago
