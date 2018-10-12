Star of the Week: President Hage Geingob

Our Star of the Week is President Hage Geingob for his directives to the relevant authorities to implement laws prohibiting illegal fencing in various communal areas without further delay. Geingob also directed the ministries of land and agriculture to ensure all government resettlement farms are made productive in order to help among others, boost food production in Namibia and so that they could create much needed jobs. Geingob says the full land resettlement list should be made public, and that northern farmers must get market access for their produce that currently has a very limited market.



