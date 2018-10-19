Star of the Week: the prosecutor at the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court
Our Star of the Week is the prosecutor at the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court who speedily prosecuted and had jailed Lukas Shoombe, 28, for a year barely a day after he robbed a British tourist of two cameras worth N$9 500. The same court this week sent out a stern warning to these gangs of thieves preying on tourists when it convicted Immanuel Junior (28), Ian Harding (26) and Herold Ipinge (29) a bunch of thieves found guilty of the theft of N$28 800 last weekend. The three will be sentenced next week. The prosecutor Tresia Hafeni and the magistrate Vicky Nicoladis and even the police should be commended for a job well done and we wish them to send more of these criminals to jail because they are a threat to Namibia’s tourism industry. It is a pity convicted criminals are not usually sentenced with hard labour and they usually emerge from our prisons fatter.
Staff Reporter
