Star of the Week: Wilfried Mbamba

Our Star of the Week is Wilfried Mbamba, a 25-year-old Namibian teacher by profession, who launched the Hatika Adult Education Centre, a literacy centre in the Goreangab informal settlement. The centre currently has 21 students whose ages range between 18 and 45. “The courses being offered are English and Afrikaans, including art, business skills, computer skills and financial literacy,” said Mbamba. The students, all adults who are either unemployed or looking to acquire skills in search of employment will be taught for free for the next six months. The teachers are all qualified and teaching at schools in Windhoek. “I am committed to helping people when it comes to the improvement of their lives. I realised that children learn more and achieve better academic results when their parents can help them with homework and talk with their teachers. I want all my students to be successful,” said Mbamba. “We will have our first graduates in October and immediately open registration for 2020,” he says.

2019-05-10 09:16:55 10 hours ago