Star this week: FNB Namibia

Our star this week is FNB Namibia for the generous donation of N$350 000 to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. The donation is for the resuscitation of training equipment, which reaffirms the bank’s commitment to invest in the health and well-being of the Namibian nation. The hospital continues to experience a shortage of critical medical staff and equipment needed to provide sound health care. The Oshakati Intermediate Hospital currently has a catchment population of 1 million patients. Such patients are however without a pediatrician, neurologist, pediatric surgeon, clinical psychologist and an additional anaesthetist at the hospital.

2019-09-20 07:48:28 7 hours ago