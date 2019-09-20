  • September 20th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Focus \ Star this week: FNB Namibia

Star this week: FNB Namibia

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
7 hours ago
370
0

Share on social media


Our star this week is FNB Namibia for the generous donation of N$350 000 to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. The donation is for the resuscitation of training equipment, which reaffirms the bank’s commitment to invest in the health and well-being of the Namibian nation. The hospital continues to experience a shortage of critical medical staff and equipment needed to provide sound health care. The Oshakati Intermediate Hospital currently has a catchment population of 1 million patients. Such patients are however without a pediatrician, neurologist, pediatric surgeon, clinical psychologist and an additional anaesthetist at the hospital.


Staff Reporter
2019-09-20 07:48:28 7 hours ago

Home \ Focus \ Star this week: FNB Namibia - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo