State House dismisses ‘speculative gossip’ into employee death

WINDHOEK – State House said it would not comment on “speculative gossip on the part of the public” regarding the alleged suicide of a State House official and his alleged involvement in the illegal installation of an elevator at a government property.

This sentiment was aired by State House Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari when approached by Nampa on Monday regarding the alleged suicide earlier Monday of Deputy Director for Maintenance in the Office of the President (OP), Reinhold Namupala.

Hengari declined to comment on claims that the deceased was a suspect in investigations into individuals who “hastily and clandestinely” carried out the installation of an elevator to the valuation of N$999 000 at the guest house of the Office of the Prime Minister in Eros without authorisation and respect to procurement procedures.

It was additionally contained in a media release availed to Nampa here on Friday by the OP, that when the “scheme” was uncovered, President Hage Geingob directed a “full-scale investigation” into the matter and mandated management to do everything possible to identify the culprits involved, lay charges against them and make them pay for the expenditure.

Head of the Namibian Police Force’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed that Namupala was found shot dead in his vehicle on Monday morning at Midgard Country Estate.

Kanguatjivi added that it was suspected that he committed suicide as the firearm used was found in his car.

No suicide note was found and his next of kin have been informed. Police investigations are ongoing. A statement late yesterday said: “The Presidency wishes to express heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the wife, children and the entire bereaved family of late Reinhold Namupala.

“As the Presidency mourns the loss of a beloved colleague, Mr. Namupala, the Presidency appeals to the public to avoid speculation, and allow the police to carry out its investigation.”

– Nampa (Additional reporting by New Era)

2019-04-16 10:08:32 15 hours ago