STRANGE BREED - The Silkie chicken Staff Reporter National Khomas

Meet the world’s silkiest chicken, literary. Meet the Silkie, a breed named after its fluffy plumage, which according to some feels like silk and satin. But the fluffy looks isn’t the only weird thing about this chicken.

This breed is well known for some other anatomical oddities, like its black skin and bones, blue earlobes, and the five toes on each foot, when most chickens have just four.

The exact origins of this breed are unknown, but most data seem to point at ancient China.

The Silky is one of the most docile and friendly breeds, making it a favourite pet in some parts of the world.

They are fluffy, they are quirky, and they are definitely unique!

The Silkie chicken offers backyard chicken keepers entertaining personalities, sweet temperaments, and gorgeous appearances to boot.

This chicken breed is a stand-out in the chicken world.

Although this kind of chicken differs greatly from other popular breeds of chicken, making it one of the less common breeds you can raise, it is a one-of-a-kind option that you must consider for your backyard flock.

A popular trade item on the Silk Road, the geography of the Silkie chicken lends itself naturally to the name of this breed.

That being said, the Silkie chicken can be traced back to other locations in Southeast Asia as well, such as Java and India.



2020-09-22 09:36:16 | 3 hours ago