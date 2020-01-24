Suspect arrested with leopard skin in Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - The number of suspects arrested in connection with protected wildlife crimes in Oshana Region has increased to six in less than a week, following yet another arrest of a man caught dealing with a leopard skin.

The 45-year-old suspect also faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license, resisting lawful arrest, as well as defeating the end of justice.

According to the police spokesperson in Oshana Region Warrant Frieda Shikole, the suspect was in possession of a leopard skin valued at N$45 000.

“The suspect was found in possession of a leopard skin which he was offering for sale to undercover police officers,” said Shikole.

Shikole said the suspect attempted to flee from the police but he was eventually arrested.

“He ran from the police officers, fought them and threw away the bag with the exhibits,” said Shikole further. During this week, three suspects were arrested with pangolin skins valued at N$150 000, while two others were arrested with a live pangolin valued at N$50 000 in Oshana.

2020-01-24 07:22:50 | 5 days ago