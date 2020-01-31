Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The police in Omusati have pleaded with the public to assist in tracing an unknown suspect who is alleged to have run over a pedestrian on the main road between Oshikuku and Oshakati on Wednesday.

The alleged incident is alleged to have happened at Onampira location in the Elim constituency at an unknown time.

The deceased, the 30-year-old Klaudia Faustino, died on the spot and her remains were taken to the Okahao mortuary.

According to the police spokesperson in Omusati, Lineekela Shikongo, the unknown driver is suspected to have been coming from Oshakati to Oshikuku.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened against a yet to be identified motorist. “The unknown driver failed to stop at an accident scene, failed to ascertain the nature and injuries of the person and also failed to render the necessary assistance as a result the person died on the spot,” said Shikongo.

Anyone with information on the driver should contact Detective Warrant Officer Shikongo at 0813594506 or Sergeant Akawa at 0812977203. Meanwhile, the police in Omusati are investigating another case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian was run over at Okamboola location in the Ruacana constituency. The alleged incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota pick-up who was driving from Omakange towards Ruacana ran over a pedestrian who died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Hafeni Simon (36) from Okamboola village. Police investigation continues.

No arrest has been made in this case.

2020-01-31