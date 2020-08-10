Suspected NamWater case tests negative Staff Reporter National Khomas

The head of marketing and corporate communication at the water utility, NamWater, Johannes Shigwedha was pleased to inform all stakeholders the case of an employee at its head office suspected of having contracted the coronavirus had tested negative.

“The Namibia Water Corporation is pleased to inform its stakeholders that the suspected case of one of its employees at the head office in Windhoek, who was taken into self-quarantine and tested for Covid-19, has returned a negative result. The employee in question will return to work after the expiry period of 10 days from the day the employee went into self-quarantine,” Shigwedha stated in a media statement.

“The water utility looks forward to welcoming back one of its employees while encouraging Namibians to adhere to the new normal, thus; keep wearing masks, keep washing/sanitising hands, practice social distancing and avoid touching your face.”

