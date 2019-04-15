Swakopmund woman fatally hit by taxi

WALVIS BAY – A Swakopmund woman tragically died early yesterday morning when an approaching vehicle hit her. The incident happened close to the bridge in Swakopmund.

According to the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) in Erongo, the deceased, who was identified as Sibongile Gases (20), was part of a group of people travelling from Walvis Bay to Swakopmund around 04h30.

Nampol’s crime report indicates that Gases was travelling with seven others in a seven-seater vehicle when the driver allegedly pulled off the road about three kilometres before the Swakopmund bridge and parked on the left side.

While some of the passengers allegedly looked for spots to relieve themselves on that same side, Gases decided to cross to the other side of the road. She was, however, bumped by a taxi that was also travelling from Walvis Bay to Swakopmund and died on the spot.

Her body was taken to Walvis Bay Police Mortuary for a post mortem to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide is being investigated against the taxi driver.

