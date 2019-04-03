Swapo condemns American sanctions on Venezuela

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The ruling party Swapo has joined hands to support the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela against the illegitimate economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States of America.

For more than a decade, the United States has employed economic sanctions as a policy tool in response to activities of the Venezuelan government and Venezuelan individuals. According to Swapo Party Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa, “For many years, the people of Venezuela and the Namibian people through Swapo have fostered a strong relationship based on mutual trust, respect for human rights, human dignity and comradeship.” The Secretary General added that the malicious exploiters in Venezuela equally want to enrich themselves with natural resources by taking away the country’s natural resources and waging wars on those that are not willing to comply.

“Today we continue to watch, with dismay as the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been bombarded by an imperial agenda of regime change, in order to install a puppet government which has been elected by the people” the Secretary general said and condemned such aggression against a sovereign state.

Shaningwa complained that the opposition leaders should be informed that the constitution of Venezuela is very clear, that you cannot become a president by simply talking to the media and by being lied to by certain countries.

She said, “The President of Venezuela can only be elected by the people of Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro Moros was duly elected by the people in line with the Constitution.”

Lucia Iipumbu, member of the SWAPO Party Political Bureau and Central Committee said Namibia understands what is currently happening in Venezuela and they are grieving by what is currently happening in Venezuela and in solidarity Namibia took a stance when its Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nadndi-Ndaitwah said the international community should allow the people of Venezuela to resolve their internal issues within the confines of the Constitution of Venezuela.

“We equally, condemn the illegitimate economic sanctions put on Venezuela and we call upon the perpetrators of those illegal sanctions to immediate without delay remove such sanctions”, Shaningwa commented after adding that currently Venezuela is confronted with foreign aggression spearheaded by the United States of America, SWAPO should mobilize its militants and all progressive and peace loving Namibians to rally in solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

SWAPO is going to support Venezuela and its secretary general stressed ensured she will consult President Hage Geingob together with the Central committee in solidarity with Venezuela to hand a petition to the United Nations demanding for the American sanctions to be removed.

