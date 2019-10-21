Swapo members urged to sacrifice resources Obrien Simasiku Politics Oshikoto

×

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI -The Swapo regional coordinator for Oshikoto, Armas Amukwiyu, has strongly appealed to party members to sacrifice their resources, time and energy in order to help the party win the upcoming general elections.

He said without their concerted support, the party risks losing or garnering less votes. Amukwiyu said this during a stakeholders meeting at Omuthiya where the party was devising campaign strategies.

It was at this occasion that he said the party has not yet provided cars and campaign materials such as caps, t-shirts, posters, among others.

“Comrades, in the absence of such resources, what does this tell us? Thus we need to do something, and the time is now. Therefore , I am urging all of us to come together and avail resources, time and energy in this campaign. The economic challenges we are facing requires us to work together if we are to emerge victorious,” reiterated Amukwiyu.

As a short-term solution, party members resolved to each donate N$200 before the meeting ended, as a supplement to the proposed fundraising braai to be held in the first week of November.

The chairperson of leaders assigned to the region, Lidwina Shapwa in a statement read on her behalf by the Oshikoto governor Henock Kankoshi, said the party is faced with many challenges which are aimed at disrupting and destroying it.

“You will agree with me that the political atmosphere has been changing from time to time. New political parties and new political disruptions manoeuvres have been employed by different personalities in our society, and if one examines such actions, one can clearly see all is aimed at destroying the Swapo Party majority rule,” noted Shapwa.

She in the same vein advised members to be vigilant against onslaught of the party, which are being done using social media platforms.

She noted that, young people are the most vulnerable, as their level of maturity and patience can easily be influenced.

During the meeting, party members raised concern with the booming of political parties in the region, which is regarded as Swapo strong hold as all 11 constituencies are under its administration. Instead, they proposed a proactive approach of person-to-person interaction and outreach programme to the far masses.

It was with the concern that Amukwiyu used the opportunity to attack Swapo Party member and presidential hopeful Dr Panduleni Itula, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate.

“He is an enemy of the party, what he is doing is wrong, how can he do that, that’s absolute nonsense. Him (Itula) is no different from the Venaani of PDM and the Shixwameni of APP, same nonsense group. Hence, why I am urging all of you today to put resources together so that we can kick them out,” stressed Amukwiyu.

2019-10-21 07:08:42 | 1 days ago