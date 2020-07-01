Swapo politician in court for beating pensioner John Muyamba National Khomas

×

Rundu rural constituency councillor and member of the National Council, Michael Mukoya Shipandeni Shikongo was granted N$3000 bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He apperaed on a charge of assault on a 63-year-old pensioner a week ago.

It was alleged he wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally assaulted Kristine Likakatere by kicking her all over the body and punching her with intent to cause the said victim grievous bodily harm.

Shikongo who is 52-years-old was arrested over the GBH incident that happened at Tyeye village some 35km east of Rundu. Police investigators have so far not explained what transpired, for the councillor to become so infuriated and resort to assaulting the pensioner.

“The investigations are complete, the case may be remanded to 15 October for plea and trial,” said prosecutor Variety Matamata.

Magistrate Sonia Samupofu presided ove the matter.

– jmuyamba@nepc.com.na



2020-07-01 10:34:46 | 12 hours ago