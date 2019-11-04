Taxis, footing mode of transport for Lukato Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK - Martin Lukato the resilient leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) whose headquarters is a thatched hut at his village of Queensland in Zambezi, says he normally walks to his campaign venues because of the scarcity of financial resources.

If he can spare a coin, another mode of transport preferred by the former police sergeant who is gunning for the presidency are taxis.

During election time when Lukato emerges from his village to participate in elections where he is yet to win a single constituency seat even in Kongola where his village is located, he normally prints a single t-shirt bearing his image at the Katima Mulilo open market.

He is also known to travel to Windhoek to conduct one or two rallies where like at Katima Mulilo, he is only able to draw a handful of people more keen to have a glance at the subsistence maize farmer.

Since its formation in 9 February 2003, NDP has not secured a single seat at either local, regional or parliamentary level but this has not deterred the former sergeant who now ekes out a living as a maize farmer.

“We get our resources through God and the spiritual power of God helps us reach to our people when campaigning. We usually hire taxis from one place to the campaigning venue, sometimes we foot,” he told New Era over the phone.

“We usually make use of social media platforms to spread our message to all corners of Namibia,’’ said the resilient maize farmer.

In terms of the party’s campaign base, Lukato claims the NDP has volunteers and other members within its structure who are responsible for political mobilisation countrywide.

He says social media plays a very significant role in the activities of his party, given the number of supporters responding to appeals to vote for his party. He estimates his party will get 25,000 voters this year.

Lukato says his biggest challenge is the scarcity of resources to print posters, flyers and other campaign materials though he says this has not deterred him. He said if his party is voted into power, he will restore the economy, implement free education, employ more staff in the ministry of health and provide free water to urban households.



2019-11-04 07:34:06 | 3 hours ago