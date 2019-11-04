Teacher arrested for defiling minor

SWAKOPMUND - A teacher is among two suspects arrested at the coast for allegedly sexually violating underage children, bringing into question the safety of some care centres that should be a safe haven for children.

The arrest of the teacher comes in the wake of allegations that he defiled a minor boy at an after-care centre in Swakopmund while another man was arrested for luring and raping four minor girls for a period of about months in Walvis Bay.

One of the suspects is a music teacher at the Mondesa Youth Opportunities after-school care centre that assists unprivileged kids through both school and extramural activities in Swakopmund.

The music teacher was arrested last week Thursday after his victim, an 11-year-old boy, confided in his school teacher last week at the town.

Crime coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said the suspect allegedly had anally defiled the minor boy since 2018 until last week Thursday at the after-school care centre.

“It is alleged that the suspect used to call the minor boy to an empty classroom and forced the child to stimulate his genitals. He would then proceed to insert his penis into victim’s anus on numerous occasions,” Iikuyu explained.

He added that the boy confided in one of his teachers at school, who in turn notified his parents and the police.

The teacher was expected to appear in court.

In the second incident, Walvis Bay resident Petrus Geiseb was denied bail following his appearance in court for allegedly raping four minor girls between April and September this year.

Geiseb, also known as The Ghost, during the said period allegedly lured the four girls aged between 8 and 10 years to his shack in Sitren Street, Tutaleni and exposed them to pornographic videos.

According to police records, Geiseb would use sweets to lure the children to his room on several occasions and would under coercive circumstances insert his fingers in their private parts.

He appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of rape and indecent assault, but was denied bail.

