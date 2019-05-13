Teen murder case not finalised

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) is still investigating events that led to the death of a 25-year-old man, who was stabbed to death by his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Katutura last year.

During her court appearance last week, Hannely Karukua (19) learnt from the prosecution that investigations into her case are yet to be finalised.

According to State Prosecutor Victoria Likius, the police are yet to obtain the scene of crime photo plan in order to conclude its investigations. Karukua’s case has been postponed numerous times for further investigations.

The prosecution is charging Karukua with a count of murder. The prosecution is alleging that on July 5, 2018, intentionally stabbed Thomas Nicolas Alweendo with a knife, causing his death. Alweendo was Karukua’s ex-lover.

Alweendo died after Karukua stabbed him with a knife in the neck and head and his male friend at the corner of Ongava and Ombakata streets in Okuryangava, Katutura.

According to the police reports, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tyres of his friend’s car.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed the friend twice in the head and thereafter Karukua stabbed Alweendo in in the neck and he died instantly. Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released. It is alleged that Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months this year but were separated at the time of the incident.

Currently on bail of N$3 000, Karukua was warned to appear in court on June 18 or risk having a warrant of arrest issued against her and bail money forfeited to the state.

Magistrate Loide Amwaandangi postponed the case to give the police ample time to complete investigations.

2019-05-13 09:25:06 3 days ago