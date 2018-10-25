Teenage girl’s decomposed body found at Divundu 

RUNDU - A decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl from the San community in Divundu was discovered on Sunday near a local rehabilitation centre at Divundu in Mukwe Constituency.

New Era understands that the boyfriend of the deceased is a prime suspect in the matter and was arrested for the gruesome killing.

It is further understood that the family of the deceased is struggling to get assistance and cannot sustain the wake as they wait for post-mortem results from the police before burial can be conducted.

“With the coffin, the family will get assistance as you know the San are taken care of through the office of the governor,” John Thighuru, the Constituency Councillor for Mukwe told New Era.

“I am looking around for assistance, maybe there will be a good Samaritan out there to provide particularly food.”

