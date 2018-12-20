Telecom Namibia expands mobile network coverage

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Telecom Namibia, under its TN Mobile brand, has extended its 3G and 4G connectivity to both urban and rural areas across the country, with the upgrade of 22 mobile sites and the erection of 10 new base stations in various parts of the country.



Over the last few months, Telecom Namibia has invested in infrastructure development as part of its network modernisation programme, focusing on two key areas: the expansion and the enhancement of its networks. “On network enhancement, we are reviewing the network architecture to better optimise on its performance and mitigate against network strain, as more and more customers continue to use our services. Our network optimisation efforts will result in Telecom Namibia consistently delivering a quality mobile service and experience.”



New 4G mobile base stations were installed at Ongwediva, Tsumeb, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Rossmund, Ongha, Katima Mulilo, Katima Mulilo UNAM Campus and Windhoek’s Olympia, Otjomuise and Pioneerspark suburbs, as the company has set to intensify and enhance its 4G network services.



Telecom Namibia recently also modernised to the latest 4G technology, equipment and software at 24 network sites around Arandis, Henties Bay, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Rossmund, Langstrand, Walvis Bay Airport and Talismanus to cater for its fast increasing data subscriber growth.



The towns of Luderitz, Uis, Omaruru, Rehoboth, Nkurenkuru and Okongo were upgraded from 3G to 4G services, while additional 4G sites were switched on at Ongwediva, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Katima Mulilo and Windhoek’s Katutura, Rocky Crest and Kleine Kuppe suburbs. Capacity upgrades were done on other 4G base stations in Rocky Crest, Suiderhof, Pioneerspark and Kleine Kuppe, both in the city of Windhoek.



The 3G network has been extended to the rural settlements of Chinchimane, Otuani, Anabeb, Otjomatemba, Onyuulaye, Onkani, Omatjete, and Okombahe, bringing much needed fast and mobile communication services to these rural communities.



At the end of August 2018, Telecom Namibia extended its 3G service to the Mpacha Airport, about 18 km southwest of Katima Mulilo.



The 2G mobile services at Oshivelo, Onathinge, Oniipa, Omungwelume, Oshigambo, Ondobe, Endola, Omundaungilo, and Oshikuku were upgraded to 3G, giving customers additional features such as mobile internet access, video calls and mobile TV.



In November 2018, the 2G mobile services at Trigbaken, Namib Fontein, and Trekkopje were upgraded to 3G, while the towns of Karibib and Usakos were upgraded to 4G, giving TN mobile customers travelling between Windhoek and the coastal areas via the B2 minimum 3G coverage and experience along the route.



Telecom Namibia plans to roll out about 50 new mobile base stations to improve its 3G and 4G coverage within strategically selected areas across the country. The network expansion and densification are strategic for Telecom Namibia, with the goal of enhancing speeds, capacity, quality, reliability, reach and, ultimately, customer experience.

Telecom Namibia will continue to add more network sites to increase and enhance its data and voice quality network throughout the country with an additional investment as part of its five-year Strategy Plan 2018/19 – 2022/23. This includes connecting all but particularly the far-flung areas of the country where access to ICT services is limited. In that way, Telecom Namibia continues to serve as a catalyst of growth in Namibia’s economy.

