Telecom Namibia, Napwu reach wage agreement Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Telecom Namibia (TN) and the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) signed a one-year wage agreement on Monday. It was agreed that all employees shall receive four percent increment across the board. “The agreement reached between NAPWU and Telecom Namibia is by far the most effective and fruitful, as it was concluded on mutual understanding, respect and trust,” TN Acting CEO Armando Perny said.

“During the negotiations the parties considered the interest of the company as well as that of the employees. The fundamental issue is that everyone is affected by the current inflation and economic depression and Telecom continuously strives to ensure that employees will be able to maintain their lifestyles and that of their families,” commented Perny.

“Let us celebrate the fact that management and the employee representatives put aside perceived differences in the interest of all parties,” he said.

Samuel !Oë-Amseb from Telecom stated that “Telecom has become a home away from home for all its employees. The journey has not been easy and there are many contributing factors when negotiating for salary increments, but based on the reality at hand, we can conclude that both parties have entrusted each other to deliver on their promises in order to elevate Telecom Namibia to greater heights.”

Matheus Ndeshikeya, Napwu Executive Personal Assistant to the General Secretary further stated that: “Napwu and Telecom Namibia as parties to this collective bargaining process have settled and committed us to regulate industrial relations and dynamics sustaining equitable relationships between themselves.” He urged all members of staff to join forces in achieving the organisational deliverables and to successfully execute key operational plans. This will ensure that Telecom Namibia maintains its market share in the industry,” he added.

In conclusion Perny stated “Telecom Namibia will continue to operate in a transparent manner. We are at the dawn of our new financial year and we have agreed on the 2020 annual operating plan that we need to deliver. I implore the union executive to ensure we maintain the right momentum and pull together in the right direction to achieve the company objectives.”

2019-10-23 07:28:39 | 1 days ago