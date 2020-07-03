The jack of all sounds is back Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

After being gone for a while to further his studies in art and music, local pianist, music producer, music tutor, and the jack of all sounds, Hans Gariseb, is back to finish what he started.

The multi-skilled artist who has appeared on many different stages, locally and internationally told Entertainment Now! that he was away to upgrade his skills in music.

“Music is a profession, so I went back to school to get the knowledge to perfect the art of music,” said the versatile artist who has a diploma in music and currently pursuing his degree at the University of Namibia (Unam).

Gariseb who was a former teacher at Delta Secondary School started his recording and production studio, Hans Music and Film Productions back in 2010, where all the music magic happens.

He is handy and equally skilled at the keyboard as well as the guitar, not to mention the drums, which led him to be called “The jack of all sounds”.

Born in Swakopmund, Gariseb does most of his work in his small studio in his hometown.

He said, “I will continue to give instrument classes, produce beats, do recordings of songs for local artists, and I will also continue empowering up and coming artists.”

Gariseb was introduced to the entertainment scene through Ndilimani Cultural Troupe in which he was an instrumentalist. He has also played and produced for many artists such as Swartbaster, Kavax, Freeda, and Berthold among many others.

“I believe I have gained enough experience in music and that is why I am willing to pass on the knowledge to others,” explained Gariseb to Entertainment Now!

If he’s not offering music lessons, then he is in the studio producing some hits for artists, which makes him quite versatile in music.

Citing some of his accomplishments, Gariseb said he has contributed quite fairly to the music industry by mentoring and recognising some of the most celebrated talents in the country.

He is calling upon aspiring musicians who are willing to advance their skills in music to contact him for mentorship and productions.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

Jack of all sounds…Hans Gariseb.

Photo: Contributed





2020-07-03 12:52:50 | 3 days ago