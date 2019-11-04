Three-women criminal syndicate busted

ONGWEDIVA - A scheme to rob people of their goods in exchange for jobs or goods is back on the cards, this time, a young woman was robbed off her handbag with her cellphone as well as goods she had just bought.

The woman was duped to leave her belongings with three women in exchange that they will organise for her to purchase goods at a discounted price at one of the local shops.

The three accused, Ndapandula Andreas, 23, Laimi Haufiku, 33 and the 30-year-old Kaupowa Matroos were charged with theft under false pretenses.

According to the police public relations officer in Oshana, Chief Inspector Tomas Aiyambo, the targeted woman left her handbag, cellphone and baby nappies when she went into the shop where she was supposed to buy goods at a highly discounted price.

Upon her arrival at the shop, the victim did not find anyone to assist her with the purchase of the discounted goods.

“When she went to see where she had left the women, she did not find them,” said Aiyambo.

A police case was filed and they were arrested promptly.

The police warn the public against engaging with unknown people or trusting unknown people with their belongings as it could result in their loss.



2019-11-04 07:35:23 | 3 hours ago