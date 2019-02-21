Tigers to lock horns with Unam tonight … Standard Bank Top-8 Cup kicks off

WINDHOEK - The maiden edition of the much anticipated Standard Bank Top-8 Cup will officially kick off at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital, with Tigers opening the competition’s proceedings with a clash against Unam FC tonight at 20h00.

The Top-8 competition, which will see the winner take home a handsome N$500 000, also sees action continue tomorrow when Otjiwarongo outfit Mighty Gunners take on Tura Magic at the same venue at 20h00.

On Saturday, Black Africa will face coastal club Eleven Arrows at 17h00 also at the Sam Nujoma Stadium before league champions African Stars take to the field to square off against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates to conclude the day’s proceedings.

Stars and Pirates met last week during their league clash and Stars managed to collect the three points with a narrow 1-0 win against a revived Pirates side.

Heading into the Top-8 Cup, each of the eight participating clubs will receive N$50 000 for preparations and those teams that manage to proceed to the next round will receive an additional N$20 000 to prepare for the two-legged semifinals. The draw for the last four will be conducted on March 6.

The final two sides will then each receive N$15 000 to prepare for the final. The eventual champions of the inaugural Standard Bank Top-8 Cup will walk away with N$500 000 while the losing finalists will get N$250 000 and each losing semifinalist will pocket N$125 000.

Top-8 Cup individual accolades will see each Man of the Match winner in the quarterfinals phase walk away with N$2 000 and the prize will increase to N$2 500 in the semifinals and N$3 000 for the final.

Winners of the following categories will each receive N$5 000: Best Player, Top Scorer and Best Coach, while the Best Goalkeeper and Best Referee award winners will each receive N$10 000 while the Best Assistant Referee will pocket N$5 000.

Tickets for the matches are selling for N$30 each in advance and N$40 at the gates and are available at Web-ticket at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide. – Adapted from NFA.org.na

