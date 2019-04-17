Title-chasing Starlile faces Magic tonight …in need of victory

WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars will tonight continue their league title hunt with a crucial clash against in-form Tura Magic at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00.

With Stars under pressure to keep log leaders Black Africa within touching distance, the Katutura glamour boys will tonight be expected to handle the equally consistent Magic with serious wariness as any mistake could see the Magicians capitalize on the opportunity and eventually spoil Stars decent run.

Both clubs are coming off good results from last weekend’s rounds of matches, which saw Stars beat play to a 1-all draw against coastal outfit Eleven Arrows before bringing down Citizens 3-1 on Sunday while Magic on the other hand also recorded good results beating Julinho Sporting 2-0 and Citizens 2-1.

Heading into tonight’s match against Magic, Stars will be under pressure to secure a much needed victory as a potential win will propel them further within sight of Black Africa and also bolster their planned ambitions of retaining the league title.

But it will not be a stroll in the park for coach Bobby Samaria charges as Magic will also be out in search of a win that will move them within the log’s top-four and potentially finish as runners-up come end of the season.

