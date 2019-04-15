Top Cheri wows audience at children literature awards

WINDHOEK - Rising female star Monica Pinias, aka Top Cheri, delivered another spectacular performance during the glittery children literature awards and book launch, hosted by ‘I am the Key Media’ at the National Independence Memorial Museum on Saturday.

She performed her newly-recorded song titled Dream, aimed at inspiring children to dream big and not allow their circumstances to limit their dreams. Top Cheri volunteered her talent to assist the awards by composing a song that speaks volumes when it comes to children’s dreams, and performed it for free.

During her performance she surprised the audience when she entered the crowd and sang along with the children on ‘I Had a Dream One Day’.

Apart from that, Top Cheri, who is also an author with two books out, spoke about her dream of becoming a writer when she was already ten years old.

When it comes to the entertainment activities there was also another amazing performance by a young and aspiring singer Ndapewa Nombanza, who surprised the audience with her golden voice when she performed her two emotional songs.

Children from the ChiNamibia Arts Education for Development also did not disappoint when they performed their drama about a father and two children, which left the entire crowd wanting more.

The awards were attended by many people, including the reigning Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya and some few other social personalities such as Meriam Kaxuxwena.



