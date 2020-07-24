Top spy joins ACC 

A top official at the Namibia Central Intelligence Service has been named as the new executive director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) following a surprise reshuffle of accounting officers yesterday. Tylvas Shilongo will take over from Hannu Shipena who has been transferred to the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday announced that four executive directors have been redeployed, while two new appointments were made.

In one of the notable redeployments, fisheries ministry executive director Moses Maurihungirire was transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister where he will be in charge of the Public Service Commission Secretariat. Annelly Haiphene, who is currently stationed at the National Planning Commission, will replace him.

Wilhencia Uiras’ stay at the works and transport ministry has been short-lived just months after she was announced as the new accounting officer at the key ministry.

Uiras, who is married to Namibia Airports Company (NAC) CEO Bisey Uirab, has been moved to the National Planning Commission. She was appointed works executive director in April after having served in the same role at the ministry of gender equality and child welfare.

Deputy executive director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Esther Kaapanda has been promoted and will now serve as the executive director at the ministry of works. The new appointments are effective 1 August.

“The new appointments and transfers were made to enable them to utilise their expertise and skills where these will be required in order to achieve the desired outputs,” said Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa.

2020-07-24 09:48:45 | 1 hours ago