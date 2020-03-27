TOP TRENDING - Coronavirus Lockdown #StayAtHomeChallenge Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Footballers around the world have embarked on a #StayAtHomeChallenge by using the one thing people are panicking buying across the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic- toilet papers.

We know the skills of our footballers on the pitch, no doubt but have you ever seen goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Ricardo Mannetti, Zenata Coleman juggling a roll of toilet paper? Entertaining yourself while under quarantine and when stuck at home is not a walk in the park as there is so much you can do before you eventually get bored.

The challenge trended as many people started juggling a toilet paper rolls to feel the void of being homebound.

Humanity has habituated us to believe that one must leave at dawn and only return in the evening to be seen to be working and many employers have the same mentality. They want to “see” you at the office and wouldn’t entertain any suggestion of you working remotely because how would they then-boss you around?

This would be funny if it weren’t serious because working from home has its advantages. No boss breathing down your neck for that report or annoying co-workers to deal with. Plus, you get to save on transport, lunch and similar expenses so if you have the tools and your job allows it, then go for it.



