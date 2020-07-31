Top trending - Jerusalema goes global Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

‘Jerusalema’, a song by South African DJ and record producer Master KG, featuring South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has gone viral months after its release when a famous dance move became a worldwide trend, with people from across the globe joining and making clips of themselves dancing to the tune.

Master KG, in a tweet, said he loves the appreciation the song has been receiving. “The world is dancing #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. When we created this song, I never thought it will do this! GOD is amazing,” Master KG tweeted.

An accompanying dance challenge, attributed to a group of Angolan friends performing the choreography in a candid video, somewhat helped the song go viral online with the #JerusalemaChallenge, which has been compared to the Macarena. This spawned dance videos from many countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Jamaica and Canada.

South African media outlets reported a clip in France of individuals doing the Jerusalema dance was among the first footages of the dance when it went viral, which was accompanied by an Italian restaurant in Romania, which posted a video of patrons dancing to the song in front of their premises.

“Doesn’t matter the race, the skin colour, the religion, the language or social status. Music brings us together! We’re all the same! Love. Greetings from Romania,” read a comment on YouTube.

The ballad has a gospel rhythm, infused with a modern beat, which made it rake in more than 50 million views on YouTube since its release.

A remix, featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy, was released on 19 June 2020, propelling the song onto the US Billboard charts.

This gets to truly show that music knows no colour or language; it is universal.

