TOP TRENDING: Tate Buti and Chef Allan performing at the Old Benefit Concert

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- The top trending clip is our very own clip we filmed at the Old School Benefit Concert which was hosted by Patty’s Heart Foundation last week.

The insert sees Tate Buti with household Chef Allan bare-chested and on stage dancing to Tate Buti’s ‘Ek worry Fo*ol’. This clip garnered more than 15 000 views so far, within a space three days, 300 reactions, 111 comments and more than 40 shares.

As much as the clip is funny and entertaining, it garnered negative comments body-shaming Chef Allan with Martha Anton commenting if obesity was a person. To which he said he is confident in his body and image.

A Facebook remark from Kaiho Rikambura says Comments show that we are a nation of sick and unhappy people. You don’t body shame someone like that, unfortunately, the nation is full of depressed people. If you think your body is better, do what this gentleman did on stage, with cameras.

There are however people on social media who took this lightly and uploaded Allan for being comfortable in his skin.

Head to New Era newspaper on Facebook to check out the clip.



2019-10-11 09:32:24 14 hours ago