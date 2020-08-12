Tourism taskforce prepares reopening plans Albertina Nakale National Khomas

A national task team is expected to finalise modalities related to the targeted international tourism revival initiative this week before the country reopens for inbound tourists.

The task team is constituted by tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta, comprising sector representatives and key institutions President Hage Geingob a week ago announced the commencement of the targeted international tourism revival initiative, which was to be rolled out as of 3 August. Initially, the government intended to conduct a targeted international tourism revival initiative from 15 July 2020 in collaboration with the industry. However, this could not be realised, as both parties had to consult further. Following a lengthy consultation process, the initiative has now been approved to commence, subject to the agreed protocols. In an interview with New Era on Monday, tourism ministry deputy executive director Seimy Shidute confirmed that the modalities would be finalised this week before tourists start arriving into Namibia.

“From experience, countries such as Tanzania has announced the opening of its border in May but it is only in June the actual activities of that announcement started taking place. For us, we want to make it as short as possible. The announcement was made at the end of July for the borders to be opened. The borders are opened but modalities are to be put in place to ensure that measures are implemented in the public interest and the tourists that we want to receive,” she said. According to her, the initiative is more focused on leisure travel and not on business or medical tourism. Shidute explained the modalities are that international tourists arriving in Namibia will be required to present a 72-hour negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Tourists will not be subjected to a mandatory quarantine. They will, however, be required to remain or self-isolate at their first initial destination in the country for seven days. The sector was relieved the government was no longer insisting on a 14-day quarantine for travellers. “The tourists need to agree that they will be in isolation at their destination of booking. They will proceed to enjoy all tourist offers provided in that facility but are not to go out in public for those seven days. The government commits that they are tested after four to five days that they tested. After day seven, we will give them their results and they can continue with their itineraries on day eight provided the test result is negative,” she explained.

Other modalities she mentioned are that accommodation establishments should comply with the health protocols before tourists can book. The other modality is the transfer from airports to accommodation facilities. The requirement is that tourists will not mingle with the public, so transfer should be straight from the airport to their destination. “So, we have to see how we are going to control that tourists are not diverting and that there are no stopovers in-between. We are also looking at the issue of traceability of visitors while in the country. There is an App that is part of a visitors’ requirement of their booking. We are trying to get modalities on whether this App will be linked to NTB. NTB will be able to accept and see all tourists which are in the country,” Shidute noted.

Moreover, she said one these modalities is cleared off by the ministry of health, then they will be shared with all tourism stakeholders, such as airlines, accommodation establishments and tour operators for tourists to arrive into Namibia.

– anakale@nepc.com.na

