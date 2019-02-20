Tov host non-stop dancing 

WINDHOEK - Having learnt that most of the children who graduated from the Tsumeb-based Multi-Purpose Centre but at Etosha Secondary School and few other primary schools do not have textbooks, the Tov is hosting a fundraising dance.

This is for 43 textbooks that are needed for Grade 9 and 10 and also for Grade 5 with an estimated budget of between N$7000 to 12000. The centre this week has been engaging the schools to get the correct prices. The dance is planned for this Saturday.

Meantime, the centre has identified three of its best children in Grade 5 to be taken to the St Boniface College, seen as the best private school in the country for exposure. The idea is for them, one boy and two girls, to attend classes at St Boniface College to learn and to observe the behavior of fellow learners and what is that they do differently from other learners. Dr Phyllis Mary Yesudas, the Principal of St Boniface College will meet the children and staff of the Tsumeb centre on March 23 to share with them the secrets of her

school.

The children will also be taken Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay during August holiday from 12 to 17. Most of the children have never seen the sea. For this purpose, a fundraising is taking place on July 27 via a bicycle ride from Grootfontein to Tsumeb. Thus the centre is appealing for sponsors for the children as well as for the bicycle-riding event.

