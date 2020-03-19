Trustco allows non-essential employees to work from home Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Well-known Namibian company, Trustco, has implemented various measures to mitigate against the coronavirus disease to keep staff and customers at its local, continental and international operations as protected as possible from the pandemic that shook the world the past few days. One of the measures is to allow employees who care for children and the elderly as well as employees already set up to work remotely, to remain at home with full pay.

According to Trustco spokesperson, Neville Basson, affected employees however remain on call to ensure Trustco’s essential services towards clients and to ensure other services in the group are not disrupted. Staff amenities were also adjusted to ensure that the practise of social distancing can be applied in the workplace.

“To that end, Trustco employees who are also not crucial to client services or intra-group essentials were requested and required to work from home, with the remaining staff on rotation where possible to limit the potential spread of any contagion. This process is managed via a special Corona Leave entitlement, to avoid exhausting the annual or sick leave entitlement of an employee when it may be needed more at a later stage. To further assist employees during this time with the unexpected expenses arising from the sudden lockdown of schools and day-care institutions, all Trustco employees will receive their monthly salaries on the 19th of March 2020,” read a statement sent by Basson yesterday.

Following these measures, it is expected that Trustco will continue to operate as normal, leveraging all the technologies at its disposal as well as staff expertise to ensure levels of engagement and support never wavers.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is currently causing uncertainty across the globe, with businesses dealing with the outbreak by following World Health Organisation guidance as well as directives issued by governments on how to protect their employees and valued clients.

Basson noted that Trustco has been diligently following international news and as such, had implemented a Coronavirus Policy and subsequent operational procedures a few weeks ago. This included basic preventative measures, awareness campaigns, reporting and information sharing as well as self-quarantine guidelines for employees. The policy also included a blanket international business travel ban as well as seasonal flu vaccines for all staff. A relaxation of the sick leave policy of the group was also implemented to ensure that compliance with the policy does not expose clients or other employees to any potential infection.

Last week, with an increase in global infections, this policy was expanded to also include fever scanners and hand sanitisers at all corporate entrances of the group as an additional precaution, with measures being put in place to ensure business continuity should the situation warrant it.

Photo: Trustco

Caption: Preventative measures…Trustco’s Covid-19 policy includes fever scanning and hand sanitisers at all corporate entrances of the group as an additional precaution. Photo: Contributed



2020-03-19 07:43:17 | 10 hours ago