Tweya urges media to report responsibly

Loide Jason

WINDHOEK - Industrialisation minister Tjekero Tweya has urged Namibian journalists to report accurately and fairly on the affairs of the country in order not to scare away potential investors.



Speaking during the signing ceremony of an agreement between Global trade enabler DP World and Namibia’s !Nara Namib Free Economic Industrial Zone in Windhoek yesterday, Tweya criticised local journalists as being uninformed.



The two entities are seeking to develop an industrial park in Walvis Bay to support the growth of Namibia as a regional logistics hub. “Our Namibian journalists do not read. If you do not have information do not write crap, make time and come interview me if you do not have information,”

the former information minister stated yesterday.



“Please get educated on the development of your country. I get irritated when Namibians do not think. Media, instead of encouraging others in a positive way, they poison them in a reverse gear. The media (journalists) are distractors sometimes.”

The minister further told journalists to stop confusing people because it will contribute to the bumpy road of achieving the industrial Vision 2030.



Tweya added that the proposed development will be the first such industrial park to be built in Namibia and must not be compared to any other projects in the country since it will create more jobs for the unemployed.

The industrialisation minister explained that Namibia would donate land towards the project. “We are not going to relocate anyone on that land. It is an island that we are going to give, we are not selling it. We want to create wealth and jobs for Namibia. The land we are going to give is not occupied at the moment therefore it is ready to be given away to these developers to create more jobs,” said Tweya.



The development will help Namibia grow as a centre for industrial operations and logistics, creating opportunities and jobs across multiple sectors, including agriculture, fishing, automotive and mining. The facility at Walvis Bay will provide businesses with development-ready land for industrial and logistics operations, pre-built warehouses and office accommodation.



The first phase will be a gross developed area of 50 hectares, with expansion opportunities up to 1 500 hectares. The parties have set the second quarter of 2020 as the target date for reaching a definitive agreement on the project.

2019-11-13 07:40:05 | 10 hours ago