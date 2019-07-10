UN calls youth to apply for the climate summit

WINDHOEK - The United Nations called on the youth from around the world to apply to participate in the United Nations Youth Climate Summit.

It will take place at UN Headquarters in New York on 21 September. “The Youth Climate Summit will bring together young innovators, entrepreneurs, change-makers and activists to showcase their solutions, exchange ideas and grow networks, and take their place on the global stage with decision-makers across governments, business and civil society,” said Dan Shepard, UN Department of Global Communications.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 are invited to attend the Youth Climate Summit and the UN seeks strong participation from young leaders in the Global South. “To attend the summit, interested youth must apply by July 19. Attendees will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to addressing the climate crisis and their displayed leadership in advancing solutions,” said the organisers of the summit.

Young people around the world will also be able to participate in Youth Summit activities from their own communities, through a variety of virtual and digital engagement opportunities, and continue to play their part in driving global climate action.

“The Youth Climate Summit is about both recognising and empowering our youth, and I urge young people from all countries who have a passion for finding climate solutions to apply. It will be an incredible experience, and we need all the talents of our youth on board to have the impact we urgently need,” said Shephard.

Successful Youth Climate Summit applicants, including recipients of Green Tickets, will be selected on the basis of merit – including a demonstrated commitment to climate action and problem solving – as well as considerations of need. The allocation of Green Tickets will ensure that youth from all regions of the world have an equitable and realistic chance to participate in the Youth Climate Summit.

Applications will be assessed by a panel led by the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. The panel will include experts from within the UN and from civil society with experience across the Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting the interdependence of climate action and sustainable development.

The Youth Climate Summit precedes the Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit, which will take place at UN Headquarters on 23 September, and comes just a day after the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike on 20 September, where an unprecedented mobilisation of young people from the global south and north is expected to declare the global climate emergency.

2019-07-10 09:53:36 1 days ago