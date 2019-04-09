Unam Bokkies brush aside V-Power Angels to remain on course …Omaheke Queens beat Nust Babes

WINDHOEK – In-form Unam Bokkies on Saturday maintained their good run in the Skorpion Zinc Women Super League when they defeated V-Power Angels 2-1 to bag maximum points during a thrilling clash at the NFA Technical Centre in the capital.

Unam Bokkies, who have been in fine form of late, started off very well as they attacked from the onset and created some good goal scoring chances.

Much to the crowds’ excitement, Bokkies jersey No.12 Ndapewa Ipinge scored a breath-taking goal from just outside the penalty box, which resulted from V-Power’s defensive error when they failed to clear the ball from the box.

It did not take long for V-Power to respond when Lydia Naluno was brought down in the penalty box and Fiola Vlieta mad no mistake from the spot kick when she calmly converted to level matters.

Heading into the changeover, Bokkies’ through the ever-reliable Elina Uulumbu struck back through a well-executed free kick from just outside the box to make it 2 -1.

Unfortunately for V-Power, they came out the hungrier team in the second half but it was not meant to be as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Bokkies.

A frustrated Risto Shikomba, coach of V-Power Angels said they gave it their all but it was not just their day.

“You know when you try and push and things don’t go your way it’s very frustrating, we have five games left and hope to find a way to win all of them,” he noted.

On the other hand, Thuba Sibanda coach of Unam Bokkies was all smiles as they recorded their second straight win following last week’s win, saying they will continue working hard and remain on course. “We prepared for a high-intensity game as V Power are very good with aerial balls which they control very well. The second half was not the best but we still working on our duals and the squad is young but the girls are on a roll,” said Sibanda.

The victory sees Bokkies move into sixth place with 12 points. In other weekend results, Omaheke Queens defeated Nust Babes 2-0 at the Leg are Stadium in Gobabis.



