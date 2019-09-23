Unam Rundu campus to train secondary education teachers

RUNDU - The University of Namibia (Unam) Rundu campus will from next year start to train teachers for secondary education.

Since Unam took over from what was called the Rundu College of Education in January 2011, the university has only trained teachers for lower and upper primary education.

From next year, Unam will start offering honours degrees for secondary level education programmes in commerce related subjects such as accounting and economics, accounting and entrepreneurship/business studies. Other education programmes will follow after next year.

The Kavango regional leadership has engaged the higher learning institution on several occasions to ask the institution to consider training not only teachers for lower and upper primary but secondary as well.

“The proper application is being setup, there will be an advert that will come out very soon with different dates of application,” said Sophia Alfred, Communications and Marketing Officer at the Rundu campus.

Apart from education courses, the Rundu campus also offers other programmes such as nursing science commerce-related fields.

“This year, the regional leadership continues to engage with Unam on the introduction of other programmes in the priority areas, namely agriculture and secondary education,” said Kavango East Regional Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo, during his last state of the region address in June.



