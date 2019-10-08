Unam stall tries open design – wins best exhibitor

John Haufiku

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam) stall took top honours at the Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show, being awarded gold in the indoor category, as well as best exhibitor for auxiliary service.

“This year’s stand took a ‘no barriers’ approach, characterized by an open floor design, without any walls. We found that such a design is more enticing and inviting,” remarked Simon Namesho, Unam’s marketing officer.

Apart from a unique design, Unam’s stall awed visitors with a taste of some research activities underway at Namibia’s largest tertiary institution. Key among the work on display was delicious juice derived from fruit endemic to the Kavango regions, which visitors got to sample.

Homegrown mushrooms developed with novel methods were also on display. Mushroom lovers could learn how to grow their own mushrooms at home using inexpensive methods. Animal feed production techniques drew a mass of farmers, along with soil enrichment science for agriculture.

Working-class visitors came to the stall too, but there was also something for learners – an exhibition by the nursing department on how a baby is delivered. This seemed to resonate extremely well with schoolchildren who stormed the stand to see what was going on.





