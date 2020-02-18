unWrap - Meriam Kaxuxwena to launch Meriam K cosmetics Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

From establishing a bikini and gym wear line to going into the beauty world, MK is an unstoppable force.

When internationally renowned model Meriam Kaxukwena is not strutting on the catwalk or living her best life in America, she is busy pursuing her other passions. Having already let the world know she is into bikini and gym wear manufacturing and training models in her academy, she also opted to take her talents to the beauty world.

The model recently let her fans in on her latest project by sharing on her social media pictures of her self-named makeup products. Ranging from primers to mascara and lipstick, Meriam says her products are ready for the Namibian market and will be available for sale soon. In an interview with unwrap.online, the excited and bubbly Meriam says she has always had a love for makeup and wearing her own is a dream come true.

“It’s always hard for me to go out without makeup. I started using makeup since high school and I never looked back. I want to launch the products in April,” she said.

You can keep an eye on her social mediums for more updates.

-Photos: Instagram

