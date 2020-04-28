unWrap - Michelle McLean determined to promote Namibia’s tourism industry Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Ivona Frans

The former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe Michelle McLean shared the importance of

investing in the country’s tourism industry in a live interview with Miss Namibia Nadja

Breytenbach on Instagram recently.

Emphasising on the package that comes with Miss Namibia beauty pageant, McLean said Miss

Namibia is not about becoming famous and making money out of it but creating an opportunity to

create your business, promote your brand and inspire so many women out there.

Owning a pageant coaching company, life coaching company, Africa’s Finest Safaris

representing lodges and Namibia as a beautiful tourist destination in Africa, to mention but a few,

she said what keeps her motivated is knowing that not everything will be a success others will fail

but the only thing about the success you must be able to stand up again and go.

She expressed that her businesses along and her heart breeds for the businesses and tourism as

well as everyone suffering during this time in Namibia, stating that whatever happens, we are

resilient as Namibians and we have to support each other especially the tourism industry, which is

probably 60% or more of our country’s GDP and giving support to all companies that support

tourism, such as lodges, tour operators and the hospitality industry, as it is really important for

our country.

“But this too shall pass; it won’t be the same again.” She indicated.

“Looking at the possibilities for Namibia, I am very excited about the future, starting to work

together with the tourism board and Namibia's ambassador to America and we're gonna make

sure that we promote Namibia to its full capacity of tourism when the pandemic lifts,” said

McLean.

She further explained her journey as a titleholder back then that she spent her life being a

goodwill ambassador for Namibia.

Miss Namibia added that with the title comes responsibilities, even though she is unable to go

out there to do charity work and other exciting things she could have done, she said she is trying

to see everything positively, as there is always something positive to take out of something

negative.

