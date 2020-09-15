unWrap - Shipwata to launch model training programme Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Foibe Shahepa

Namibian model Leena Shipwata will soon launch her modelling training programme.

Having been in the industry for five years, renowned model Leena Shipwata is ready to pass on her knowledge to those who are keen. Shipwata recently announced that she will be kicking off her model training programme, which is aimed at focusing on model preparation in the industry.

According to Shipwata, there are close to no training facilities and this birthed her programme.

“The programme will be for both male and female because male models are just as passionate as females. There is no amount of training that will help a model without passion, so if you have the passion whether you have experience or not please call me. I would like to work with you.”

Leena says the programme will kick off in October and all details will be shared on her social mediums. In 2018, the model hosted a workshop where she shared tips and tricks on how to succeed in the industry.

2020-09-15 11:06:06 | 7 hours ago