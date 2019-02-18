US embassy hosts workshop on drugs

WINDHOEK - U.S. Embassy Regional Security Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently offered a workshop to the Namibian Police Force Drug Law Enforcement Division.

The workshop included a regional overview and a discussion of drug-trafficking trends. The DEA also provided drug testing kits to the Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Namibian police.

A media statement released by the U.S. embassy last Wednesday said the workshop was attended by 28 drug enforcement division officers who travelled from around the country to join the informative briefing. According to the statement the discussion covered the DEA mission, strategic objectives, priority threats, as well as an overview of current and emerging drug trafficking trends. “This interaction between the DEA and Drug Enforcement Division has opened the door to future collaborative efforts toward mutual goals,” reads the statement.

“Drug trafficking is an area of shared interests between the U.S. and Namibian governments. The U.S. Embassy in Namibia remains supportive of the Namibian Government’s efforts to curb illegal drugs and looks for every opportunity to support these efforts,” said Denis O’Sullivan, U.S. Embassy Regional Security Officer in a statement.

