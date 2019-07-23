Uueziua ready to plough back Taiwan experience … as Gladiators prepare for Cosafa Cup

WINDHOEK – Namibia women’s senior football team, the Brave Gladiators’ assiduous striker Beverly Uueziua, who plies her trade for Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan, says she is ready to plough back the experience she has gained in the East Asian state.

The prolific Uueziua has to date netted a remarkable 21 goals for her Taiwanese side since joining the club last April, and now feels she is matured and physically and mentally ready to propel the Gladiators to greater heights at the upcoming 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship starting July 31 until August 11 in South Africa.

To date one of Namibia’s best female football exports, Uueziua is oozing confidence about the country’s overall chances of making an impact at this year’s edition of the women’s regional football showpiece, saying they are better prepared this time around.

“We are more familiar with our opponents as we have played them a couple of times now, which somehow gives us a clue of what to expect in South Africa,’’ said a buoyant Uueziua.

In 2006, the Brave Gladiators won the silver medal at the sub-regional tournament but the last couple of years have unfortunately seen them fail to move past the group stages.

Namibia is drawn against Zambia, Mauritius and Botswana in Group B. Group A consists of South Africa, Malawi, Madagascar and the Comoros Islands, while Group C has Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola and eSwatini.



