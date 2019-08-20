Vehicle collision in Etosha leaves 13 injured

OMUTHIYA – Police in Oshikoto have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving, after two vehicles, a police Toyota Quantum minibus and a tourist Toyota double cab, collided head-on in Etosha National Park on Friday.

The accident left 13 occupants in both cars with serious and minor injuries.

This is a second freak accident in the area in a week’s time, following another one in which a Ministry of Environment and Tourism official fatally bumped a rhino.

According to the police regional crime report, it is alleged the accident occurred around 10h30 at a gentle dust curve, when the quantum driven by Warrant Officer Nalyeende Frans transporting members from Yesa Ongava Operation Phase 16, collided with the pick-up.

There were three female occupants in the pick-up, which includes Elana Sabbini, 43, Anguzza Sylvia, 43 and Costa Elizabeth, 45, who both sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the Tsumeb State Hospital. They are all tourists from Italy.

“Four occupants in the police van sustained serious injuries and are admitted at Tsumeb State Hospital, while five other members were treated at Omuthiya for minor injuries. All members are from Oshana Region,” said Oshikoto regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

In a related matter, the Minister of Defence Penda Ya Ndakolo escaped unhurt when his private vehicle, a Prado Land Cruiser rammed into a donkey on Saturday night at Onyaanya, says the police report. It is alleged the minister who was alone in the car was travelling from Ondangwa to Omuthiya. Ya Ndakolo’s house is situated at Omutswegonime, 30 kilometres south of Omuthiya.

Still in Oshikoto, the police opened an inquest docket following the death of a 57-year-old man, Johannes Shikesho, who was found dead in his sleeping room at Oshipanda village. Postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The next of kin were informed.

