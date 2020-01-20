Vicky Sheelongo conquers the film industry Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK – There’s something enthralling about her taste of fashion and the uniqueness in her work – and her passion for art is breath-taking. Entertainment Now! caught up with Namibian-born multidisciplinary visual artist and filmmaker Vicky Sheelongo, who is busy making a mark in the South African film industry.

Currently based in South Africa, 25-year-old Sheelongo moved to Cape Town to pursue her dream in cinematography, whilst exploring her art through other mediums such as photography and other areas that led her into being a creative and fashion director.

As a cinematographer, Sheelongo says she has a dream of re-creating a massive creative art industry for the young population, especially in Africa, adding that she also aspires to help others unleash their creative potential.

“I play a crucial role in the development of the look and feel of the entire film. I work closely with the director, taking artistic orders to ensure I bring their creative vision to life, which comes with making major artistic and technical decisions that are in relation to the image for the most parts. When it comes to creative direction in motion picture and photography, this is where the story meets strategy, and the process involves overseeing it all. I guide all the pieces so that they create a beautiful picture, while still maintaining the director’s goal,” explained Sheelongo to Entertainment now!.

She creates fashion concepts, organises the shoot style and ensures the fashion corresponds with the story.

“I get to give the stylist direction and advise on every piece of accessory or clothing seen. I practically and basically just play a lot with aesthetics and other beautiful things, as I get to be in charge of the fashion look and feel, a stressful yet fun job; one really has to pay attention,” she further explained, adding that she styles, directs to shoot and edits her own images, creating motion visual series that have recently started to expand into short fashion story pieces.

When asked why she opted to work in South Africa, Sheelongo said it is a dream come true to her, as it has always been on her bucket list since she was a teenager. “My passion for the arts and spontaneity has helped me fill a space in a home that is not mine, which has made me realise the power that the medium carries. It has been nothing more than a pleasure to be here and being a part of the South African creative industry; there is so much to learn and expand on,” she said.

According to her, the Namibian film industry is like any other. What differs, compared to the South African industry, is that it is taking a while to fully establish filmmaking as a full-time constant functioning industry that could potentially be great for economic growth. She said “We are there once the gaps are closed and creative opportunities are 100 percent considered, established and acknowledged.”

As the saying goes: ‘The apple does not fall far from the tree’, Sheelongo revealed that she draws inspiration from her mother Vicky Ashipala, who was a filmmaker, producer and director of documentaries for the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) at her time.

She says her mother has greatly influenced and continues to inspire her journey of being an artist.

To our surprise, Sheelongo also informed Entertainment Now! that she and her mother are working on her second exhibition that her mother will produce – something she has been looking forward to.

“I pitched an idea to her mid last year over a phone call, and the excitement of response I got from her was not one I could get anywhere else for sure; she was in complete awe and began to advice. She saw and understood my vision and I let her get the best out of me with her producing skills; we both are very excited for this and what is to come,” she exclaimed.

Sheelongo completed her bachelor degree in art, which has helped her become a full-time creative.

Adding on her many achievements, she will represent Namibia at the International Women Art Exhibition 2020 in Dubai in March.

She is also working on an African online magazine ‘Waabi Saabi’, named after the Japanese phrase that represents the aesthetic centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection.

