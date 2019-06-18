Victim killed over cheap wine

SWAKOPMUND – A Swakopmund resident died on Saturday evening after he was stabbed over a bottle of cheap wine he reportedly grabbed from two men. According to the police crime report, the incident happened around 22h40 at Hero’s bar in Mondesa.

Acting crime-coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Guriab, said the deceased, identified as Henry Henrico /Goagoseb, 22, who was accompanied by his friend Lovita Xoagoseb, were on their way from Shinedima bar to Hero’s bar when they came across two unknown men sitting on the pavement near Hero’s bar with a bottle of Monis Granada.

The two friends allegedly asked wine from the two unknown men drinking on the pavement.

“The men refused to give wine to the two friends, resulting in the deceased grabbing the bottle. However, one of the men took out a knife and stabbed /Goagoseb,” Gurirab explained.

He says that /Goagoseb still managed to run away with the wine. His friend ran in the opposite direction but came back later to search for his friend /Goagoseb.

In the meantime /Goagoseb was taken to the Swakopmund state hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested and charged with the murder over the weekend and was expected to appear yesterday in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

2019-06-18 09:38:42 8 hours ago