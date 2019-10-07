Von Bach Dam welcomes Windhoek Spring Fiesta 2019 in style
Paheja Siririka
VON BACH- Doctainment hosted the 2019 Windhoek Spring Fiesta in partnership with Malibu and Power Play at the Von Bach Dam this past weekend. The team organised a perfect experience where people were treated to a ferry ride from the lodge to the camping site where the event took place.
The Von Bach Dam and Resort can be reached turning right off the main B1 road just south of Okahandja when driving from Windhoek. The turn off is well signposted.
