Vries, Katjiukua dropped as Mannetti names Afcon squad

Windhoek – Brave Warriors old-time campaigners such as goalkeeper Virgil Vries and defenders Chris Katjiukua and Teberius Lombard were dropped from the 23-man announced yesterday by national senior football team coach Ricardo Mannetti for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Beside Vries, Katjiukua and Lombard, other perennial top performers such as Benjamen Nenkavu and Wesley Katjiteo were also dropped from Namibia’s Afcon squad, which comprises of a well-blended group of experienced players and budding fresh talent.

Explaining the omission of the above mentioned players from the final squad, Mannetti said tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude during the last two weeks of their training camp were a huge determining factor when the technical staff made their decision.

“Those are the pillars of our decision. Also the inclusion of Ryan Nyambe at the back, his versatility is key for the changes at the back. We feel this team has the right energy, they are right for the tactics and will represent Namibia to the best of their abilities in Egypt. These are the right players with the right work ethics and harmony,” a confident Mannetti told the NFA Media Desk from his base in Dubai where the team has been camping. The coach added that the final 23-man squad might not be the best team to some football pundits but insist it is the right team to represent Namibia at the continent’s biggest football showpiece, which is set to kick off on June 21 and runs until July 19 in Egypt. At the Afcon finals, Namibia will battle it out in Group-D against continental football powerhouses Ivory Coast, Morocco and regional rivals South Africa. The Brave Warriors will kick off their Afcon campaign against Morocco on June 23 before taking on South Africa on June 28, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will then move on to play their last group match against Ivory Coast on July 1st at Cairo International Stadium.

Brave Warriors final 23-man squad for 2019 Afcon: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Loydt Kazapua, Max Mbaeva, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Absalom Iimbondi, Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi, Ronald Ketjijere, Dynamo Fredericks, Marcel Papama, Manfred Starke, Deon Hotto, Itamunua Keimuine, Benson Shilongo, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka and Isaskar Gurirab.

2019-06-11 11:02:49 15 hours ago